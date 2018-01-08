Missing Colstance Majaha Ncube Found Dead

Statement | I am very sorry to let you know that the remains of COLSTANCE MAJAHA NCUBE l posted about as missing a few days ago has been found at Germiston Mortuary, Johannesburg. South Africa.

He was allegedly murdered. He has axe and knife wounds on his head and face.

His family is appealing to the kind lady who initially sent a text message about his possible death, and gain sent another text message advising them of which mortuary to look for, to get in touch. Please, can anyone with information help the distraught family to aid them in understanding what really happened.

Ngiyabonga. Thank you.