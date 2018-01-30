MISSING DZAMARA: Former Minister Moyo In 2016 Publicly Condemned The “Satanic And Evil” Disappearance

Ray Nkosi | As pressure mounts for missing Itai Dzamara to be accounted for Professor Jonathan Moyo is the only government minister to ever raise the matter of the activist’s unfortunate fate in the hands allegedly of state security agents.

As Zimbabweans from all walks of life gathered today to remember Dzamara, Moyo informed his followers on the micro blogging site Twitter, that Dzamara was abducted by Military Intelligence under General Constantino Chiwenga.

Moyo’s wrote, “In March2015 Mohadi told Govt Dzamara was likely abducted & taken out of Zim in a staged antiGovt plot. That March ED told Parly, ZRP were after culprits. It later transpired Dzamara was abducted by MID under Chiwenga, now VP with Mohadi. So ED & his VPs must ACCOUNT!”

Further investigations reveal that Moyo had for a truth raised Dzamara’s matter two years ago in 2016.

“On Dzamara, while a lot has been said, including by me, the scary and indubitable fact is that he was abducted in broad daylight. So yes, it’s regrettable that I have said things that have unfortunately conflated and confused a missing person with an abducted person,” said Moyo then minister of Information, adding he felt for the Dzamara family.

“And my explanation was that I regret the fact that my comments conflated and confused the situation of a missing person with that of an abducted person. It is common cause that Dzamara did not go missing, but that he was taken away; that is, abducted in broad daylight and has not been seen since then. The distinction between a missing and an abducted person is important and I regret that my comments did not make that distinction clear.”

Moyo said Dzamara’s abduction was satanic and evil.

“Abductions by whomsoever are unlawful and they are inherently satanic and, thus, evil,” he said.

“Let me also add that the right to life subject to section 48 of our Constitution and the right to liberty are the most fundamental rights that each person must have in order to enjoy the other rights.”