Missing MDC Activist’s Son Found In A South-Africa Hospital

Staff Reporter | Twenty year old Mthabisi, son of former Welshman Ncube led MDC’s spokesperson Joshua Mhambi who was reported missing sixteen days ago has finally been found in a Johannesburg hospital.

An elated father, Mhambi reported on a Facebook post late Thursday night that his son who left home for work in Boksburg east of Johannesburg on the 15th of May and was never seen thereafter was found at a hospital where he has been admitted after being involved in a road accident on the fateful morning.

After the gruelling sixteen days of searching and praying, Mhambi sounded a relieved man and thanked all those who had been involved in spreading the news of his missing son which eventually led to the family locating the whereabouts of the young man.

“My son was lost in a jungle…! Now he is found. My faith ripped to the size of a grain, yet He never forsook me. May all glory be to God,” wrote Mhambi.

“Every breath of prayer, every word of comfort, every thought of hope from all you friends and colleagues near and afar, was most humbling. They warmed our cold hearts and lifted our shattered spirits.

“We haven’t the words to thank you enough! But I have no doubt that your collective prayers brought back our son.”