Mixed Sentiments Over Mnangagwa Visit To Tsvangirai Residence

Terrence Mawawa,| There are mixed reactions to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’ s surprise visit to MDC leader, Morgan Tsvangirai’ s home earlier today.

Mnangagwa surprised all and sundry when he paid the former premier a surprise visit at his Highlands home.

Political analysts and Zimbabweans in general expressed mixed feelings over Mnangagwa’ s visit.

“That’s the mark of a true statesman, we salute you and please maintain the momentum,” tweeted Richard Shumba of Johannesburg.

“Great and plausible gesture Mr President, you have won the hearts of many Zimbabweans.Bravo CDE ED,” posted Mary Jane on Twitter.

Responding to Mnangagwa’ s visit on Facebook, a fiery Zanu PF critic, identified by the pseudo name Commander Fearless said: “A clever move indeed but we doubt your sincerity CDE President.You are merely dramatising the whole thing to draw sympathy from the international community.

We doubt your sincerity and why are you feigning concern? We are watching you.”

“A leopard cannot and will never change its spots CDE ED, so you want to hoodwink the electorate now.That was a smart move but we will not fall into your traps,” wrote Clara One on Facebook.

  • eish

    It was a welcome relief as madam Macheka did not hug the visitors like other famous ladies.

  • Tinzweiwo

    We are watching.What i know is these guys are assessing their biggest threat to remain on the throne,you know very well as long as Tsvangirai is still a presidential candidate you will never win a free and fair election.You are the same guys who denied him victory after he beat Mugabe hands down in 2008,we are aware and following and to put it in your own words whilst bootlicking Mugabe,”Zimbabweans will always vote for Tsvangirai even when wheelchair bound”.

  • Wife of a heroe

    Thank you our ed for visiting our mrt

  • Very few people noticed this significant gesture by Mrs Elizabeth Tsvangirai. This was a serious closed door political meeting lasting almost 1 hour. Hugging each other is done at social gatherings. Lets hope the discussions will result in free and fair elections preceded by implementation of the electoral reforms. Short of this the economy will continue going south and nobody (looters & thieves included) will benefit.

  • Akitondo

    Phoney symphathy from ZANU pfutseke. The murderer Dhakisi Munangagwa stay away from our legitimate president Tsvangirayi. Kuda kutizadza poison kusanyara. Our true first lady Elizabeth Tsvangirayi – I respect you for not throwing your hugs everywhere like a possessed witch – Mary Chiwenga. Kutora power zvejende – kkkkk what goes around comes around….

  • eish

    Correct and whichever way the pendulum will swing at the end of the day there should end up with a united government after the elections, but where the hell was madam Khupe ? these are serious games and the fact that Chamisa and Mudziri were there in the thick of things makes the lady VP an irrelevant leader.

  • Mai Paida Jaya-Svova

    How do you know coz reporters only came in midway?