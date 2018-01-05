Mixed Sentiments Over Mnangagwa Visit To Tsvangirai Residence

Terrence Mawawa,| There are mixed reactions to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’ s surprise visit to MDC leader, Morgan Tsvangirai’ s home earlier today.

Mnangagwa surprised all and sundry when he paid the former premier a surprise visit at his Highlands home.

Political analysts and Zimbabweans in general expressed mixed feelings over Mnangagwa’ s visit.

“That’s the mark of a true statesman, we salute you and please maintain the momentum,” tweeted Richard Shumba of Johannesburg.

“Great and plausible gesture Mr President, you have won the hearts of many Zimbabweans.Bravo CDE ED,” posted Mary Jane on Twitter.

Responding to Mnangagwa’ s visit on Facebook, a fiery Zanu PF critic, identified by the pseudo name Commander Fearless said: “A clever move indeed but we doubt your sincerity CDE President.You are merely dramatising the whole thing to draw sympathy from the international community.

We doubt your sincerity and why are you feigning concern? We are watching you.”

“A leopard cannot and will never change its spots CDE ED, so you want to hoodwink the electorate now.That was a smart move but we will not fall into your traps,” wrote Clara One on Facebook.