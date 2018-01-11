Mliswa Accuses ZACC Of Protecting Mnangagwa Allies

4

By Langton Ncube|Norton MP, Temba Mliswa said the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) needed to be reconstituted because it was protecting pro-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s corrupt Zanu PF allies.

On his Twitter handle this week, Mliswa said if ZACC was professional a wholesome investigation on all former and current ministers should have been instituted without discrimination.

The Norton MP who did not however state the names of the corrupt Mnangagwa allies who ZACC was protecting, seemed to point the recent announcement by ZACC of the clearing of  ICT Minister, Supa Mandiwanzira’s corruption allegations which were raised by the former NetOne boss, Reward Kangai.

Instead of arresting Mandiwanzira, ZACC on Wednesday apprehended Kangai who had initially reported to them that his former boss corruptly awarded NetOne and government tenders his companies.

“ZACC needs to be overhauled as they appear to be corrupt themselves. Arrests shouldn’t be selective and people shouldn’t use the name of Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa as protection,” Mliswa said.

“Some are attempting to influence Parly Chair decisions. We’re watching and won’t be compromised or swayed from the role of oversight,” said the Norton MP.

Since the last November military coup that toppled Mugabe, the Mnangagwa administration  has dragged five former government ministers to the courts on allegations of corruption.

The five who are all aligned to the former President Robert Mugabe are the former ministers Ignatius Chombo, Makhosini Hlongwane Walter Mzembi, Samuel Undenge and Jason Machaya.

Several other former government ministers who were opposed to Mnangagwa’s  Zanu PF leadership  have been forced out of the country by the military which assisted Mnangagwa to take over power from Mugabe.

These former cabinet ministers are Savior Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwao whose whereabouts remains unknown since November 15 last year.

Mnangagwa during his inauguration declared that he was going to indiscriminately deal with corruption.

 

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Nehanda

    Well said MP. Kwakaitwa outcry kuma Diamonds and serious looting before vana former minister Chidhakwa in the Mugabe eror. Tirikutoona those ministers rewarded na Mnangagwa. Shuwa shuwa kuti Obert Mpofu ari clean iye angaarikuma diamonds achi looter? Haa kana musingadi kuita case dze corruption better muregere

  • Sad

    The whole thing stinks

  • Koronya

    agreed hon Mliswa. ED must be carefull with some of these guys surrounding him as they may trade away his good personality that he has started building. the issue of selection approach to corruption is a big minus to President Mnangagwa, come elections.

  • NDEZVENHEMA

    The ”ZERO TOLERANCE'”NO SACRED COWS” ”WITHOUT FEAR OR FAVOUR” phrases must be removed from ED’s statement.He should say 100% tolerance for LACOSTE and 0% for anyother especially G40.

    How on earth can SUPA be cleared when he has approved a payment of $4m to Megawatt kuti vacompare maquotations.WITHOUT going for tender.ZAAC hanzi because havana kuzobhadharwa!!!!!really stinks