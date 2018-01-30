Mliswa Blasts Zanu PF For Mnangagwa Airport Welcome Rally

Clement Moyo| ZANU PF has cancelled its planned welcome rally for president Emmerson Mnangagwa with an apology to its party members, as Norton independent legislator Temba Mliswa calls for the president and his party to separate national duties from party activities.

The rally was scheduled to take place at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport today, where Mnangagwa, is expected to land this afternoon.

Zanu PF Harare provincial youth leader, Godwin Gomwe confirmed the last minute cancellation of the planned rally as the party came under heavy criticism for politicizing national activities.

“Please be advised that we will no longer be going to the airport to welcome His Excellency, Cde ED Mnangagwa. I extend an apology to the multitudes that had mobilised to welcome our President,” he said.

Last night Themba Mliswa called for patriotism and end to factionalism and party politics, warning it was wrong for Zanu PF to call its members to meet president Mnangagwa who is expected back home today from his Davos trip in Switzerland and the African Union (AU) summit in Ethiopia,.

Mliswa said, “It was wrong of ZANUPF to call for its members to meet EDM on his return. EDM went to Davos for the good of ALL Zimbabweans inclusively. Everyone should’ve been invited or no one at all. Patriotism is what’s needed to steer Zim from the doldrums not factionalism or party politics.”