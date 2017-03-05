Mliswa Fights Norton Town Council

By Staff Reporter |Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa, has said the Norton Town Council risked being dissolved for ignoring to implement service delivery policies which the local authority was given by government many years ago.

The law maker recently requested the Norton Town Council to avail to him documents which they use in the administration of the town.

Since then the local authority has been snubbing meetings which Mliswa invites them to attend.

One such a crucial meeting was the last Friday’s meeting with Primary and Secondary Schools minister, Lazarus Dokora, where Mliswa had invited the controversial government official to address the Norton community on the new education curriculum.

“It was however a shame to say the least that Norton Town Council was unrepresented at this auspicious event despite having been invited and it really leaves quite a lot of to be desired and piles up more questions on their commitment to the People of Norton,”Mliswa complained on Sunday.

“As elected persons, we should take the voters seriously and show effort in issues that touch their day to day lives. I am not saying im perfect but i give the voters ample attention and time to correct me when i go wrong and i expect more from Council where all development starts from,”he said.

“To the Electorate, I hope this gives you enough reasons to elect wisely in 2018 and put capable individuals in these offices of influence while shunning away from Political Brand-based voting”,said the disappointed MP.

Mliswa said he was going to invite Local Government minister, Saviour Kasukuwere, to come and deal with the Norton Town council.

“Nevertheless, progress is not ending this week, as you are aware of, the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Hon Kasukuwere will be coming to Norton this coming week to address and deal with the raised Norton Town Council Management and Implementation issues”,said Mliswa.