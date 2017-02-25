Mliswa Insists Tsvangirai “Lazy” And “Unelectable”

Controversial Norton MP, Temba Mliswa (independent), who had a nasty fallout with MDC President Morgan Tsvangirai has gone further to insult him in Parliament.

Mliswa was ejected from the National Assembly after clashing with MDC-T legislators after he accused them of being “lazy” and “unelectable”.

The former Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson, who normally sides with MDC-T, this time around turned against them as he accused them of being cry-babies whenever they were defeated in elections.

“You always claim rigging; you don’t know how to work on the ground. Stop claiming rigging and go on the ground and campaign,” he shouted at MDC-T MPs, as Zanu PF lawmakers cheered him on as he moved to disrupt a question by MDC-T legislators, who were probing Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the biometric voter registration exercise.

“They say if you can’t beat them, join them. You are good at crying, complaining of rigging. Go on the ground and work. People support those who work.”

Mliswa received support from Hurungwe East MP, Sarah Mahoka (Zanu PF), who continuously shouted: “Tell them!”

But the opposition MPs, who during the recent Norton by-election supported him, accused Mliswa of being a “sell-out” and working with a faction in Zanu PF linked to Mnangagwa.

“You are a sell-out, we know that you support Team Lacoste, shut up!” shouted Bulawayo East legislator, Thabitha Khumalo.

Acting Speaker, Reuben Marumahoko, had to send the sergeant-at-arms to eject Mliswa after he continued with his rants.

Mliswa attempted to sneak back into the House after 10 minutes, but Marumahoko ordered him to stay out for the rest of the session.

Mliswa, last week, had a nasty altercation with Hurungwe West MP, Keith Guzah (Zanu PF), which forced Deputy Speaker, Mabel Chinomona, to kick out the latter, before reprimanding the Norton MP.

Before the fracas, MDC-T MPs grilled Mnangagwa on government’s move to take over the acquisition of biometric voter registration(BVR) kits from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Mnangagwa said the government had decided to fund the procurement of the BVR kits, which UNDP had wanted to procure on behalf of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission. – Newsday