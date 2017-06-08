Mliswa Outrage, As Tsvangirai Blocks Councillors

Staff Reporter | Norton Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa is outraged at MDC President Morgan Tsvangirai’s suspension of two of his party councillors.

In a hard hitting statement, Mliswa said, “In a shocking turn of events, MDC-T has suspended Councillors E. Takawira (Ward 11): Chairperson of the Audit Committee and S. Nerutanga (Ward 1): Chairperson of the Housing Committee.”

The vibrant MP further points out that, both councillors were two of the most honest and hard-working Councillors in Norton with vibrant wards amid fears that they were victimised for their professionalism in bringing people to account and exposing irregularities within Norton Town Council.

Said Mliswa, “It is further alleged that the Chairperson is known to have facilitated deals for the MDC-T President and Secretary-General hence the protection she is being afforded.”

“These suspensions clearly show that MDC-T has failed to deal with corruption as it is the entire Council that should have been suspended right from the top,” said Mliswa in a statement.