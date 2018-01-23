Mliswa: Parly To Grill ZDF, ZRP, CIO Over $15 Billion Diamonds Scandal

Member of parliament for Norton and Chairperson of Parliamentary Portfolio Committee for Mines & Energy Hon. Themba Mliswa has promised to leave no stone unturned in his quest to bring to closure the $15 billion missing diamond revenue issue first brought to light by former president Robert Mugabe.

Former president Robert Mugabe in 2016 said that $15 billion worth of diamond revenue was unaccounted for, alleging that there was corruption in the industry.

Hon. Mliswa said the feared state security organs ZDF, ZRP and CIO who have been involved in the diamond mining industry will soon appear before the committee to give their account on what transpired leading.

Speaking on ZiFM today, Hon. Mliswa said, “ZDF, ZRP and CIO all had diamond concessions so we will leave no stones unturned in our quest to bring closure to the diamond controversies.The ZDF had a concession, ZRP had a concession and CIO had a concession at Marange and they will appear before the Mines Committee.”

Mliswa said Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu, a former Mines minister, and his successor, Walter Chidakwa, would also be summoned for grilling over the disappearance of the diamond revenue during their tenure.

“There will be no sacred cows, we will start with ministers if there are still no answers then we will summon Mugabe,’ said Mliswa.