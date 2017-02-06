Mliswa Revives Ophanage Centre

By Staff Reporter | Norton Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa, has revived

Tsungirirai Ophanage centre which was on the verge of collapse.

The new MP, at the weekend visited the centre while touring the constituency and expressed shock over the neglect of the institution by the local community.

“The centre is in dire indeed and if we profess to be residents with a heart for making a difference, then Tsungirirayi should never be the same again,”said Mliswa during the tour.

Home to hundreds of disabled and orphaned children,the centre is failing to feed these disadvantaged children.

Mliswa said he was going to provide maize for the starving children before mobilising and proposing for a long term sustainable solution.

“Whilst in the interim I have pledged to donate maize and source other foodstuffs, it is important that we implement a lasting and sustainable long term solution which we can brainstorm. However in the short term, the need is critical.

“To this end, I propose that this weekend coming, Saturday 11th February 2017, we meet at the centre at a time to be confirmed and that all those with donations, to come with their valuable contributions and or pledges,”said Mliswa.