Mliswa Sues Charumbira Over Mugabe Support Tirade

By Staff Reporter-Norton MP Temba Mliswa is suing the President of the Chiefs Council Fortune Charumbira for encouraging his constituency to campaign and vote for Zanu-PF in the 2018 elections.

Mliswa told ZimEye.com in Harare on Tuesday, that he was suing Charumbira.

“ I am pursuing this to the fullest and right now I am consulting with my lawyers on how to proceed,” said Mliswa.

“It’s unconstitutional for traditional leaders to be partisan,” he said.

Charumbira last week in Bulawayo urged all chiefs to campaign for Zanu PF and make sure that the party wins in the next year’s elections.

“Binga has been a problem but now that you have been given cars, you should go out there and ensure Zanu PF’s electoral victory in that area in the forthcoming elections. We will support candidates that Zanu PF will present to us. We will stand up with our wives and vote for (President Robert) Mugabe,”he said.

“In 2013, we indicated that we wanted cars, they did not come but we campaigned and won while using bicycles. Now that we have been given cars, winning is guaranteed. We will use cars for campaigns and we shall work hard,”said Charumbira.