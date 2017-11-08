Mnangagwa Actually Tried To Jump Border To Mozambique, Govt Minister Says

1

Staff Reporter| Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa tried to physically jump the border to Mozambique yesterday, a government minister has said.

The Manicaland Provincial Minister, Mandi Chimene made this announcement at the ZANU PF HQ Wednesday afternoon. ZimEye reveals the exact spot where the former VP was last spotted while in the escape yesterday- ZOOM INTO SATELLITE MAP:

Speaking on behalf all Ministers, Mandi Chimene criticised the former VP for attempting to skip the border to Mozambique. “He is a border jumper,” said Chimene. – FOLLOW THE LIVE UPDATES HERE.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Mseyamwa

    Did he require a visa and was found without? When one is fired and has not been arrested or told not to leave town can he not leave town? Must a fired dude follow protocol of the firing agency or you ppl want to make sure you can continue to hurt him right in his face?