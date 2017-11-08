Mnangagwa Actually Tried To Jump Border To Mozambique, Govt Minister Says

Staff Reporter| Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa tried to physically jump the border to Mozambique yesterday, a government minister has said.

The Manicaland Provincial Minister, Mandi Chimene made this announcement at the ZANU PF HQ Wednesday afternoon. ZimEye reveals the exact spot where the former VP was last spotted while in the escape yesterday- ZOOM INTO SATELLITE MAP:



Speaking on behalf all Ministers, Mandi Chimene criticised the former VP for attempting to skip the border to Mozambique. "He is a border jumper," said Chimene.