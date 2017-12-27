Mnangagwa Aide Booted Out Of Zanu PF Indaba

Terrence Mawawa | A senior Zanu PF Official and President Emmerson Mnangagwa’ s declared apologist, Mike Madiro was bundled out of a party meeting by angry war veterans last week.

Madiro, the Zanu PF Manicaland Provincial Chairperson was booed and detained by angry war veterans and party activists, after failing to explain circumstances leading to vice chairperson Joseph Mujati’s demotion.

The incident happened on Unity Day at Vengere Hall after Madiro had just finished addressing a Makoni Inter-District meeting.

A source who attended the meeting said the skirmishes started after Madiro had refused to take questions from party supporters over Mujati’s status.

“After addressing the meeting, there was a suggestion to have a question-and-answer session, but Madiro refused and people started shouting at him. He was briefly detained by the war veterans,” the source said.

Madiro and provincial secretary for administration Kenneth Saruchera were not readily available to comment on the matter.