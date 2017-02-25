Mnangagwa Aide Defeats Mugabe’s Uncle

Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ally, Ezra Chadzamira, has taken the lead in the inconclusive elections for the Masvingo Zanu PF provincial chairmanship post against President Robert Mugabe’s uncle, Mutero Masanganise, provisional results released by the caretaker leader, Joram Gumbo, reveal.

Chadzamira had polled 12 393 votes against Masanganise’s 4 888 after 64% of the districts voted. A total of 143 papers were spoilt, while 17 422 votes were cast.

Other districts, like Mwenezi, could not vote due to inaccessibility caused by flooding. In other areas, some members could not vote due to various reasons, including that structures were no longer fully constituted, Gumbo said.

He said 263 out of 408 party districts had voted. “These are provisional results, as other districts could not vote. The results reflect 64% of the districts. I am going to consult the politburo on the way forward. The politburo may say those areas left out should be given a chance to vote, or may uphold the results since 64% voted,” he said soon after announcing the results. Chadzamira, who was once suspended for alleged indiscipline before being cleared by the politburo, said he accepted the people’s wishes, while awaiting the party’s decision on the way forward. “We accept the people’s wishes. Much as I am leading, I await the politburo’s decision since some districts could not vote, but I am happy the party gave the people of Masvingo a chance to exercise their right to choose their leadership,” he said. Masanganise was quick to dismiss the results as a nullity, saying there were many irregularities. “I do not accept the results. There were many irregularities and we want the elections nullified and started afresh at a later date to be advised,” he said in an interview. The Masanganises are Mugabe’s uncles. Last year, Mugabe paid his condolences to Chief Gutu, born Edmund Masanganise, at his homestead, following the death of Anos Kasirayi Masanganise four years ago. Emotionally, opening up on his tough upbringing, Mugabe said he grew up in the care of his late maternal uncle, Kasirayi, who sold beasts to pay for his school fees after his father deserted the family for Bulawayo and never came back. – Newsday