Mnangagwa Aide Denied Bail, Thrown Behind Bars

Top Emmerson Mnangagwa aide, Godfrey Tsenengamu who was arrested after he held a press conference, has been denied bail.

The former Zanu PF provincial youth chairperson, was this afternoon slapped behind bars for the charges of holding a presser without notifying the police.

Tsenengamu’s fate comes after he sought to be released from remand because of the state’s failure to obtain the Prosecutor General’s authorisation.

But Tsenengamu was remanded in custody to the 9th of March.

Magistatre Ms Vicky Mashamba ruled that there was no need to set aside the court proceedings, saying the State could always seek the Prosecutor General’s permission to prosecute during trial.

Tsenengamu was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

BACKGROUND.

On Monday the 20th of February 2017 Tsenengamu held a presser where he said that First Lady Grace Mugabe was not presidential material.

He also said that Grace had only agreed to be President Mugabe’s wife because she wanted to be First Lady and warned her not to talk about President Mugabe’s alleged successor who he said is Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Tsenengamu was initially charged with subverting President Robert Mugabe’s authority before the charges were changed to:

subverting a constitutionally-elected government,

undermining the authority of the President

conducting a Press conference without notifying the police under the Public Order and Security Act (POSA).