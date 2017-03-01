Mnangagwa Aide Freed



Former Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central youth chairperson Godfrey Tsenengamu, who is facing allegations of subverting a constitutionally elected Government or alternatively undermining the authority of the President, was yesterday freed on $100 bail.

Tsenengamu also stands accused of contravening the Public Order and Security Act by holding a press conference without notifying the regulating authority.

High Court judge Justice Priscilla Chigumba ordered Tsenengamu to surrender his travel documents at the clerk of court’s office.

He must report at Waterfalls police station every Friday until finalisation of the criminal case and was barred from interfering with witnesses and investigations.

Tsenengamu was represented by Harare lawyer Mr Zivanai Macharaga, while Mr Tapiwa Kasema from the National Prosecuting Authority appeared for the State.

Tsenengamu will be back at the Harare Magistrate’s Court on March 9 for routine remand.

The politician unsuccessfully challenged placement on remand before a Harare magistrate.

Allegations against Tsenengamu arose on February 20 when he convened a public meeting at the Media Centre in Harare without notifying the responsible authorities.

The court heard that he went on to publicly and unlawfully make statements urging war veterans across the country to push President Mugabe out of office through unconstitutional means.

He was quoted as telling journalists that it was time to go public about the “succession thing because some of us have since identified our candidate and its none other than Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa…” – state media