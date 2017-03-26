Mnangagwa Aide Gunned Down

Top Emmerson Mnangagwa aide, the dreaded Nathaniel Mhiripiri was gunned down, an investigation has concluded.

The leaked details have been “blocked from the ink” in the state media.

Nathaniel Garikayi Mhiripiri was found with a bullet lodged in his head.

The post mortem found was done during the week by a pathologist at Harare Hospital.

Mhiripiri (67) was the Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial secretary for labour and production.

He was found dead at his Abeid Farm, 12km on the outskirts of Rusape, the week before on Tuesday after going missing for three days.

Officer Commanding Police in Rusape District, Chief Superintendent Garikayi Gwangwava, confirmed the post-mortem.

“It is true that the post-mortem was done at Harare Hospital on Tuesday and we have not yet received a full report from the pathologist without which we cannot comment further because we are not specialists,” he said.

Many in ZANU PF say Mhiripiri is a victim of Zanu PF succession wars and he was murdered due to his closeness to Emmerson Mnangagwa since he was openly against the rise of Grace Mugabe taking any leadership post in Zanu PF.

The man’s decomposing body was found adjacent to a stream, a few metres from a dust road leading to his farm house.

