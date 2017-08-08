Mnangagwa Aide Speaks On Mugabe’s Death, Says He Will Go Gaddafi Style

Ray Nkosi | Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s top aide,Energy Mutodi has sensationally claimed that President Robert Mugabe is going to die in exile because of his “power hungry behaviour.”

Mutodi an anti-Mugabe Zanu PF cadre, said the aging leader’s reluctance to nominate a successor is deadly to his family’s future.

” Decision making in succession issues has always been a problem among africans; resulting in civil wars, repetitive coups and economic turmoil. In Lybia for example, Muammar Gaddafi was killed after more than 42 years in power and with no clear successor named”, Mutodi posted on his Facebook page.

“In Ivory Coast, Laurent Gbagbo was defeated in a civil war and jailed overseas while his wife was also prosecuted and jailed for 20 years for aiding her husband in his efforts to retain power at all cost,”said Mutodi.

He went on to say: ” In Uganda, President Milton Obote was in 1971 overthrown by Idi Amin, the Commander of the Defence Forces after the later suspected the president was about to retire him and sent him to jail for embezzling army funds. ” In Bakina Faso, President Michel Kafando and Prime Minister Yacouba Isaac Zida were overthrown just three weeks before general elections by General Gilbert Diendere who immediately took over power”.

Mutodi warned Mugabe that his dictatorial tendencies were going to back fire. “Unwillingness to peacefully handover power, failure to name a successor, ruthless crushing of dissent, economic mismanagement and state capture by those close to the incumbent are among the reasons why coups are rampant in Africa,”he said.