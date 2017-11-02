Mnangagwa Aides Chabata, Mutsvangwa Fingered In Jah Prayzah Furore | OPINION

By Cde Munyaradzi Alexio Shoko, Dear Jah Prayzah, Firstly and for most I would like to congratulate you for being able to showcase the unique talent you have in the music industry. You are a star in as far as our Zim music is concerned. Personally I enjoy your music.

Jah Prayzah allow me to warn you to desist from interfering with Zanu pf party factional politics before its too late. It is not a secret today that you are reportedly being used to compose songs that fuel political divisions in this country.

I’m well advised that you are working with Christopher Mutsvangwa and Phillip Chabata who are promoting you to release songs that seek to provoke and insult Zanu pf leadership. You are reportedly targeting certain groups of individuals in the party after you released the popular Mudhara achauya song dedicating it to you Factionalist, something you publicly denied. Today we hear you are about to release a song intitled “Kutonga kwaro”. Another album intended at fanning factionalism.

Be warned my brother, party yawasarudza kutamba navo iyi Isinjonjo. Tamba wakachenjera. Don’t be used by rich individuals to be thier voices.

Do not be blinded by the fact that you are allowed to wear ZDF uniform at your shows, neither should you be over excited by the drama raunoita uchizvipa security seya president iya arround you wotofunga kuti wakatsika chinhu.

Stop it young man. Emulate the good behavour from the likes of Suluman and Oliver Mutukudzi. We had Chinx and Simon Chimbetu in politics. Dzidza zvakanaka from them and stop kuvandira kutuka President Mugabe uchitumwa. Wada Zanu pf isarudzo yako chiimba ma songs anobatanidza vanhu nekukurudzira runyararo. Wada opposition politics pinda zvakanaka sa Paul Madzore it’s ur constitutional right. Iyi yekuimba uri mu Zanu pf uchituka president nekuti wave newakowo wawava kuda ndaona wayerera ini and Mark my word today.

“Inzwa ini” for warned is for armed. U dugging ur own grave. Hona Energy Mutodi ave kuma were. Very soon rinenge rava rombe. Murume wamasarudza kurwa naye uyo muzodziwa wamwari Stop being used .

Be warned or else you will soon be History.

Yours

Munyaradzi Alexio Shoko

(Children of war vets leader)