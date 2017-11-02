Mnangagwa Allies Silenced

Simon Khaya Moyo | Of late I have noted with dismay, statements issued to the press by some Party leaders and structures in relation to the prohibition orders to four party officials in the Midlands and Masvingo provinces by the National Commissariat Department for reasons so stipulated.

Those affected, if dissatisfied should use internal processes, provided for in our party constitution to communicate the same and not through the press. The Party at all levels does not condone such practice from top to bottom. We are all bound by the Party Constitution. The revolutionary ZANU PF party is not in the habit of conducting its affairs through the press let alone the independent media. The party will not be intimidated to respond to issues which are under investigation.

The said matter is now with the Party’s Secretary for Affairs, Cde Patrick Chinamasa who is also Chairman of the. National Disciplinary Committee. Let the process take its course and refrain from speculation and indiscipline.

Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo Secretary for Information & Publicity (Party Spokesperson)

cc. Secretary for Administration Hon I. C.M. Chombo

Secretary for Legal Affairs Hon P Chinamasa

National Political Commissar Hon S. Kasukuwere