Mnangagwa Ally Caught In Car Theft Scandal

The State yesterday opened the trial of Energy Mutodi a strong ally of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his brother Patrick on allegations of motor vehicle theft.

Energy and Patrick appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

The pair denied the charge.

“There is no factual or legal basis upon which they could be charged for theft of motor vehicle in this matter.

“The accused persons will state that at all material times they never acted in their personal capacity,” read the duo’s defence outline.

“ . . . whatever criminal allegations they may face ought not to be answered by the accused persons but by companies which they represent”.

The complainant is Devine Aid Trust Company represented by Brighton Manengureni, the director.

Energy is a director of Kingdom and Madison Concern Company while his brother leads Infrastructure Finance Company.

Prosecutor Idah Maromo alleged that the two Mutodi brothers entered into a deal with Devine Aid Trust Company — represented by Brighton Manengureni — in the acquisition of two Toyota Hilux D4D double cabs on behalf of the complainant.

The court heard that Patrick imported the two vehicles and then approached Manengureni who saw the vehicles and was satisfied with the motor vehicles, which were valued at $23 000 each.

The vehicles remained with the Mutodis on the agreement that they would not be used while Manengureni was paying in instalments.

However, when Manengureni made full payment and approached the two sellers in a bid to take delivery of the vehicles, he discovered that Energy had been using the vehicles.

The State alleged that Manengureni tried to solve the matter amicably but found the two unyielding, leading him to making a police report.- Daily News