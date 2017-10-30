Mnangagwa Ally Clashes With Former Top Cop

By Staff Reporter

Businessman and Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa sympathizer, Energy Mutodi is set to contest with the former Zimbabwe Republic Police senior Assistant Commissioner, Edmore Veterai for the Bikita South house of assembly seat in the next year’s elections.

Veterai retired from the police in 2013, and has declared interest to contest for the Bikita South parliamentary seat as a Zanu-PF candidate.

Mutodi on the other hand will be running for the same seat as an independent candidate.

Bikita South is currently under Jeppy Jaboon of Zanu PF.

Veterai is also the former chairperson of the Zimbabwe Sugarcane Farmers’ Development Association.

Speaking to Zanu-PF party supporters in Bikita recently he said he was the best candidate to represent the party in the constituency.

“So far, I am the best candidate in Bikita South to run the constituency. You should vote for a person from your area, not those foreigners who build shops in the area for them to be able to stand as candidates,”Veterai said.

It remains to been seen if Veterai meets the selection criteria to stand as a Zanu PF candidate considering he has not been actively involved in the Zanu PF party structures.