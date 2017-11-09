Mnangagwa Ally Fired For Booing Grace Mugabe

By Staff Reporter|Zanu PF has expelled a pro-Emmerson Mnangagwa Bulawayo Zanu PF provincial executive over the booing the First Lady Grace Mugabe,last weekend.

Last Saturday at the party Youth Interface rally which was held in the country second capital, some pro-former Vice President Emmerson Mnangawa Zanu PF supporters heckled Grace.

They chanted at her “you know nothing” and “you are too junior” as she was speaking before a section of the crowd that broke into a popular local song “oyenzayo siyaizonda” which translates to “we hate what you do.”

This did not go well with President Robert Mugabe who immediately dressed down his former deputy and threatened to fire him on the spot.

On Wednesday the party’s highest decision making body the Politburo,announced the expulsion of one Magura Charumbira for Grace’s Bulawayo humiliation.

Simon Khaya Moyo, the Zanu PF national spokesperson told the state media that Charumbira was fired for humiliating Grace.