Mnangagwa And Chamisa, GAME ON: But MDC Split is Imminent, Says Mliswa

Sunday Reflections from the People’s Commissair, Hon. Temba P. Mliswa, Chinu Chedu: “New Dispensation Embraced but There Will Always Be Dynamics at Play”

By Temba Mliswa| The following is my opinion for you to reflect upon and is not open to direct questions.

Morning all. I appreciate your comments and it is important that when you are a leader you fight for the people. You are very right that my fight for the minority began in my sporting career in rugby and cricket that were white dominated. Mugabe’s strength was in the people but when he lost touch with the people that was his downfall.

I may not contribute much to various general discussions but I always follow the very mature debates and enjoy some of the logical, analytical submissions.

This is why I enjoy being an independent as there is too much infighting in the parties and they have lost focus of the people as they concentrate on selfish issues. They have let the people down to an extent where I see many people coming in as Independents at MP level and President EDM winning the Presidential vote. The MDC split is imminent and will be much to the advantage of ZANU PF. I equally see the youth vote being important this time around. Whilst Chamisa is young he will be facing a seasoned Mnangagwa who has matched the youth policies of the opposition.

At the same time there is an argument from the MPs that there should be a transitional government for the next five years as they are currently spending too much time on fighting at the expense of policy making and implementation. However for this type of government to happen there would need to be an amendment in the Constitution which believe me could happen if done through secret ballot as the numbers are there across the political divide.

What is also critical is the fact that the electorate dictate who leads despite the environment. The elected leaders reflect who we are and the lack of participation in voter registration and subsequently voting in an election contributes to the affairs of the country whether good or bad. Equally social media cannot dictate politics but is merely a means of communication. Whoever you support, you should be able to visibly see their work on the ground and through social media but the physical voting takes place in the ballot box.

ZANU PF will still win the rural constituencies although again ZANU PF itself is split and the issue of labelling people as “gammatox”

for example means that of the nine out of Chairpersons that were fired the so called gammatox controlled ninety percent of the Party which was controlled by a tag team of so called G40 and Lacoste. It is no secret that “G40” used “Lacoste” and you saw that it was the war vets led by Chris Mutsvangwa who fired people like Didymus Mutasa, Rugare Gumbo ( the only surviving Dare Chimurenga), Joyce Mujuru, Jabulani Sibanda, Ray Kaukonde, Webster Shamu etc. They even accused some of the service chiefs as being “gammatox”. The hypocrisy is that people like Shamu are back in the Party and in Government yet as the National PC he was said to have been the strategist behind “gammatox”. My question is then if the strategist is back what about the others. It is not that I want to be back but it is about values and principles. I was accused of wanting to kill the President but a docket has never been opened and the accusation fizzled out when I was expelled from the Party. Why do I bring this up? It is because the ZANU PF Commissariat has a lot to do in terms of social healing as people were clearly innocently fired for nothing.

In respect of the points above what was the reason behind firing these people who were accused of wanting to remove the President and yet that removal was ultimately implemented? Sibanda was expelled for denouncing “the bedroom coup” and yet that is exactly what happened. That is why people in Hurungwe West still want me back as they know that I was removed for nothing. The people’s vote must never be disenfranchised.

I have always said that my victory in Norton was a result of the progressive effort of everyone and if you go over the statistics you will note that I received more votes in the ZANU PF controlled wards than any of their candidates in 2013. This basically illustrates that people wanted to send the message that, you may have fired him but we will bring him back. You can never afford to underestimate the people as the days of putting the late Herbert Nkala to represent Hurungwe and Kariba of the eighties are long gone.

The electorate requires each candidate to prove their mettle and worthiness to represent them. Going into the elections, the war vets are critical in that they are the link to the Traditional and Rural Leaders. Their welfare is to be taken seriously and cannot be ignored. ZANU PF and the Government must come up with a long term sustainable solution regarding the war vets welfare once and for all. The scenario of giving them something in dribs and drabs when they complain or you need something from them has to be abolished. The war vets welfare is not just in the interests of ZANU PF but also that of the whole country. It is a situation that the current leadership needs to deal with as this issue cannot be passed on to another generation who will then be accused of selling out as they will have their own priorities to deal with than that of war vets. So who is the real sell out? Those who fail to look after their own generation or future generations?

I have no doubt that Cde Matemadanda who is entrusted with the welfare of war vets will do his bit but I warn him that for as long as the money is not budgeted for in the fiscus it remains a pie in the sky. I asked Chinamasa during the debate of the Finance Bill in Parliament what he was doing to allocate resources towards the war vets but he instead chose to defend Mpofu’s wealth rather than answer the question. So in a nutshell he has done nothing to put money aside for the war vets and as usual the war vets will work towards ZANU PF’s victory but still get nothing. Will they therefore campaign willingly? I want to applaud Cde Matemadanda for preaching for peace and that there be a free, fair and credible election without violence.

This message of non-violence needs also to be preached to those in Hurungwe West who were beaten up for wanting to exercise their rights. For as long as there is no apology and the perpetrators remain scot free I do not see how I could ever rejoin ZANU PF. The likes of Nigel Murambiwa, Chinjai Kambuzuma, Silas Chimbiro and the CIO and ZRP officials who watched these goings on without taking action (names available) need to be brought to account and Senior Assistant Commissioner Mushaurwa needs to follow the directives from the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission to arrest these people as failure to do so will see them doing the same and subsequently jeopardise the chance of a free, fair and credible election. I will therefore be compelled to approach the courts to enforce these arrests as well as for those who committed electoral malpractices of the same nature against people in Norton.

It is pretty clear that ED’s coming in has lightened up the people’s mood and given them hope. However he needs the concerted efforts of his whole team who consist of “gammatox”, “G40” and “Lacoste” so it is only prudent that the ZANU PF Commissariat brings everyone together as “gammatox” has never had a problem with President EDM but it is individuals in “Lacoste” that spoil it for the President. To show how sincere “gammatox” was it never had a leader hence Mai Mujuru was and is alone and not surrounded by any of the political heavyweights as aforementioned. It is important to always remember that it was the People’s Revolution spearheaded by the war vets and led by Matemadanda and Mahiya together with the Constitutional intervention of ZDF that brought EDM back as he had been expelled from ZANU PF and no one ever resigned in protest.

My plea to the Party is to allow those people who were unconstitutionally expelled from the Party to return to the Party and it is the Party which erred and therefore should write the letter to them. A Congress resolution cannot only be for a few but let it be seen to be uniting the people in their entirety.

The President certainly shares a history with the likes of Gumbo and Mutasa and it is therefore prudent that he deals with it himself and just because they are currently not in the Party their contribution to the struggle and welfare cannot be ignored. He is a warm hearted man fact of which he proved when he went to visit Tsvangirai, so how can he not address the issue regarding these Party stalwarts and call them for tea to chat precluding their admission. My appeal is that as people that are ageing it would be unfortunate for the worst to happen whilst they are still outside the Party.

Chamisa’s “generational coup” is beyond MT now and rightfully so given his current health position notwithstanding the fact that he is a great democrat who should therefore pass on the baton in the name of democracy. The fact that he appointed Chamisa as VP whether constitutionally or not shows his belief in Chamisa. The coming in of Chamisa must not be underplayed or underestimated. The youth have always wanted to be in the corridors of power and the million dollar question is is this the man they want? What Chamisa has managed to do is to galvanise the support on the ground and this is where I have always said it counts. For those not on the ground you are just as good as Prof Moyo who has now become a redundant, hot air political scientist who even if he farts where he is we cannot smell it here kkkk.

As for me I will certainly be back in Parliament come 2018 whichever Constituency I decide to represent and I will be talking to the people. As I currently represent Norton, I am obliged to talk with them first and receive their mandate whether to represent them or not. As I have always said the key to this election for EDM is to deal with corruption and for us to see some of the so called big fish who have been involved in corruption since time immemorial behind bars including the land barons. He must address the economic challenges especially the cash crisis whilst people adjust to the concept of plastic money. They should however have access to their cash on demand. The protection of our resources is critical in that people must benefit from our resources and there must be clarity on the Indigensition law and not limit it to just diamonds and platinum that are fast becoming minerals of the past when we equally have minerals like lithium that are fast becoming more valuable.

The 100 day vision is a great start but what is important is that it is not just the vision of the President but that you play your role too. What is your contribution to the 100 day vision, mine is to tackle corruption at every level beginning with the rot in the NSSA Board, watch this space.

I hope that you have been analysing the BVR statistics which shows an increase in new voters. The question is who will this new electorate vote for considering that all the political players are immersed in factional wars and subsequently what are they doing to attract your vote?

Food for thought….

Regards,

Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (MP)

The People’s Commissar: Chinu Chedu

11 February 2018