Mnangagwa Appoints Dabengwa Deputy ?| LATEST

Ray Nkosi | Cornered Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is reported to be courting Zapu leader, Dumiso Dabengwa to deputise him in a post- President Robert Mugabe arrangement.

Local papers report that in a Team Lacoste leadership line up, Mnangagwa initially had Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander General Constantine Chiwenga and State Security minister Kembo Mohadi as vice-presidents.

Mnangagwa who might now be considering joining opposition politics as an option is reported to be be entertaining dialogue with Zapu leader Dumiso Dabengwa, to come in as his other deputy, although officials say there is little chance that the former Zipra intelligence supremo will join Zanu PF, the reports further claim.

By joining opposition ranks, Mnangagwa would have effectively handed over the Zanu PF Presidency to First Lady Grace Mugabe, on a silver platter his biggest challenger in the party at the moment.

Mnangagwa would also not be the first senior Zanu PF leader to join opposition ranks, he took over from Joice Mujuru who is building her own Zimbabwe People First party, which will challenge Mugabe in 2018 elections.

The reports further claim that the two Mnangagwa and Dabengwa, might not agree given their personal animosity towards each other due to the Gukurahundi detention and killings. Dabengwa was a victim of detention and torture in the 1980s when Mnangagwa state security minister until 1988.

The Mnangagwa faction which is trying all options also believes an extraordinary congress at which Mnangagwa would be catapulted into leadership is in their interest as it ensures he becomes a shoo-in for the presidency. They fear that if Mugabe wins elections, he would purge his ambitious deputy and puts someone. However, in a preemptive strike Mugabe is also reported to be working on a speedy cabinet reshuffle.

“For the Mnangagwa faction, they know that there may be a high risk that Mugabe may purge him and his associates under influence from Grace, should the president contest and win the elections. Mugabe is unlikely to make such a move before the elections as it will destabilise the party. But after the polls Mujuru-like purges can occur,” another senior party official said.

Officials said the G40 faction believes Mugabe’s prolonged stay in power would give them a chance to reverse the gains made by Mnangagwa in the succession race. Mnangagwa is considered a front-runner to succeed Mugabe as he has the support of most Zanu PF politburo and central committee members.

He is also controlling cabinet and has the support of the military and war veterans.

However, G40 faction has Mugabe’s backing and controls the party’s national structures and support base.

Owing to the uncertainty over Mugabe’s future, both camps have been conducting doing some scenario-planning to prepare for possible change and contingencies. – Independent, Agencies