Mnangagwa Being Eaten Alive | OPINION

Fanuel Kaseke| Mnangagwa’s desparate measures to legitimise a coup and his government as well as the dire need to get relevance and popular support has now turned into a comic show.

lf you know him well popular support is something he was never born with sadly he now has been reduced into a mere political comedian rather than an intellectual guru leaving many wondering the real brains behind the coup. The entire blame is not with Mnangagwa as a person but ZANU PF overzealous supporters who don’t learn from their mistakes. With the captured state media failing as usual to report things as they are on the ground.

The difficulty of selling rotten meat is you need to put spices for it to be appealing, the art of deception. ZANU PF buffoons continue to embarrassingly try to draw distinctions between the former Robert Mugabe and the incumbent Emerson Mnangagwa, since they are non significant differences they are now forced to create them.

Mnangagwa got the stick too close to an election he has no much time to bribe the international community and the electorate. Hence he has so much to do but it is the pressure to do much in limited time that makes it look like a show. His fanatics the ones who created Mugabe the dictator through bootlicking and hero worshiping even when he went astray have once again rolled up their sleeves.

Educated Zimbabweans are now being made to look like fools even cabinet ministers perpetuate the dance for your supper charade they mastered during Mugabe’s erra. There is one thing l have learnt from Jesus that is the art of reading the signs of the coming time in Mathew 16. To those big headed Mnangagwa’s fanatics who think its too early to criticise Mnangagwa when he is doing what Mugabe was doing exactly in 1980 you have lost it. Mugabe was once a servant of the people until power happened to him.

What we know for sure about Mnangagwa is that he had a hand in the Gukurahundi Mascares he is on record calling the Ndebele people cockroaches l am prety sure Mugabe didn’t send him to say that. We know for sure at one pointing time in 2008 Mugabe wanted to retire but it was him and his deputy Chiwenga who told Mugabe to chill and that they had everything under control. By under control they were referring to the bloody June 27 run up election. We know for sure that Mnangagwa was a right hand man of Mugabe for over 50 years and most probably most of the things Mugabe implemented were crafted by Dambudzo. Precedents is enough room for criticsm lest we create another Mugabe.

Criticism will never stop Mnangagwa from delivering if he has the capacity to. Mugabe was criticised more than Mnangagwa, Mugabe never had sympathy of the western community but that never stoped him from rigging elections and oppressing us. Thats leadership standing tall amidst storms and adversaries proving your will.

There is only one way to silence critics that is by doing what they think you cann’t do. Mnangagwa must never feel comfortable like Mugabe did because once he does we will have another Mugabe. There are a lot of actions that Mnangagwa has taken since he assumed power that contravenes the constitution as a result he deserves to be criticised. ln as much as the opposition should give him space so should his fanatics they should him give space to do something meaningful and then praise him.

Maybe the opposition might stop criticising him not making funny headlines like Mnangagwa embraces Mangufuli style after being seen holding a tissue going to an ordinary toilet as if he is no ordinary human being – stop it! Mnangagwa is no saint we all know that he has a black past to clean white.People must never be quiet until he shows the will to clean it. He escaped the country just before unity day because he knew people were waiting to hear if he still thinks the Ndebele people are cockroaches. Everyone has a role to play in building a new Zimbabwe including critics lest we forget had it not been of Grace Mugabe and Jonathan Moyo Mnangagwa would still be nothing it was critics that gave him that seat.

Lets all come together and build the Zimbabwe we desire lets not be decieved that there is a new Zimbabwe when we have old wine in old wine skins. We are at risk than ever before Mugabe’s attempts to accomodate and empower young people and women as we all have seen they have been reversed in a flash. The new dispensation of factionalism in ZANU PF is not of ideology but the army versus war vetarans. We all can see how the army has strategetically been positioned in government. The former army general who lead the unconstitutional coup and brutalisation of Zimbabweans in 2008 is now the VP and minister of defense. Soildiers work on loyalty one way or the other the army still reports to Chiwenga. If you think these guys could stage a coup to usurp power and hand it democratically to the opposition forget and smile after that wake up from your dream. Aluta continua… Dont forget register to vote.

Writing in his own personal Capacity

Fanuel Kaseke is the, Vanguard Movement UZ Secretary General/ Spokesperson, Political Science Student, Human Rights Activist, Author, Poet, Orator, Motivational Speaker.