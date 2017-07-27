Mnangagwa Blocks Police From Arresting Chief Chirumanzu

Terrence Mawawa, Chirumanzu| Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is blocking the police from arresting under fire traditional leader, Chief Chirumanzu, it has emerged.

Chief Chirumanzu has been fingered in numerous acts of corruption.Chief Chirumanzu is also being accused of impounding villagers’ cattle and goats.

Sources here told ZimEye.com the police were afraid of apprehending Chief Chirumanzu because he was enjoying protection from Mnangagwa and his wife, Auxilia.

Last week a powerful delegation comprising officials from the Local Government Ministry and senior police officers landed in Chirumanzu District to compile a report on the matter. However their efforts were thwarted by Mnangagwa who ordered the police to distance themselves from Chief Chirumanzu.

“There are several cases of corruption raised against Chief Chirumanzu but the police are afraid of apprehending him. Chief Chirumanzu is enjoying political support from Mnangagwa so he is untouchable,” said a local villager.

Police officers here also said they had received a directive from Mnangagwa’s office to cancel Chief Chirumanzu’s docket.

Christopher Magwaza, a resettled farmer in the area, also accused Chief Chirumanzu of oppressing his subjects.

“This man is corrupt and oppressive.We wrote a petition to President Robert Mugabe on the matter last month. However it seems Vice President Mnangagwa is now handling the issue. The police have indicated they cannot act on the matter because of its political implications,” said Magwaza.

Traditional leaders are highly influential in campaigning for the ruling party, Zanu PF.