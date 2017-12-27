MNANGAGWA BREAKING NEWS – FlyAfrica Invoice Says $10,000 But Minister Says It Was $200,000 | WHO IS LYING?

APOLOGIES FOR THE TYPOS IN THE POLL – THE MINISTER’S NAME IS JORAM GUMBO NOT SAM UNDEGE

FlyAfrica Invoice Says $10,000 But Minister Says It Was $200,000 | WHO IS LYING? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 27, 2017

By Business Reporter| President Emmerson Mnangagwa is now said to have used only $10,000 for his chartered flight to Pretoria last week, contrary to a weekly paper which quotes a cabinet minister saying he in fact use over $200,000.

“As I was saying yesterday that President ED used a very cheap plane with his small delegation to South Africa. The evidence is always ready for us to prove wrong the ignomaruses, confusionists and malcontents who went skirts up yesterday legitimising an article whose journalist misunderstand the power of zero errors. Today we say to the doomsday cult, the drunkards and the megalomaniacs that Lies have short legs and this is the proof,” wrote Francis Mufambi.

Mufambi says contrary to Minister Joram Gumbo’s claim reported in a weekly newspaper, Mnangagwa did not blow $200,000 when he traveled to South Africa. He presented the below invoice which is from the FlyAfrica airline.