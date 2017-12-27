MNANGAGWA BREAKING NEWS – FlyAfrica Invoice Says $10,000 But Minister Says It Was $200,000 | WHO IS LYING?

APOLOGIES FOR THE TYPOS IN THE POLL – THE MINISTER’S NAME IS JORAM GUMBO NOT SAM UNDEGE

By Business Reporter| President Emmerson Mnangagwa is now said to have used only $10,000 for his chartered flight to Pretoria last week, contrary to a weekly paper which quotes a cabinet minister saying he in fact use over $200,000.

“As I was saying yesterday that President ED used a very cheap plane with his small delegation to South Africa. The evidence is always ready for us to prove wrong the ignomaruses, confusionists and malcontents who went skirts up yesterday legitimising an article whose journalist misunderstand the power of zero errors. Today we say to the doomsday cult, the drunkards and the megalomaniacs that Lies have short legs and this is the proof,” wrote Francis Mufambi.

Mufambi says contrary to Minister Joram Gumbo’s claim reported in a weekly newspaper, Mnangagwa did not blow $200,000 when he traveled to South Africa. He presented the below invoice which is from the FlyAfrica airline.

  • kongonya

    Is Undenge still in gov’t?

  • Mod

    Apologies that was a typos -error

  • Ras

    The big question here is, where is the $190 000? This Gumbo guy is dubious, for real. It’s about time

  • Petros Magomazi

    So you actually believe that it would cost $10k to charter a plane over two days? Please let us apply our minds before commenting. A small plane costs a minimum of $80k for a 2.5 hour flight. From the picture this is a big passenger plane and because the journey was over 2 days the cost will definitely be more. If you say they stole 10K i would listen to that.

  • Vangodza

    Who is lying?
    Ans: The Reporter
    Reason: Is a G40 stooge!

  • Ras

    I’ll go by the receipts issued by FlyAfrica