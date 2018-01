Staff Reporter| President Emmerson Mnangagwa has written on Sunday saying during the upcoming elections there should not be any violence.

“When we go to the elections you should not fight,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

He continued stating, ” when people support their parties it’s their choice.We should work for the people and not be selfish.

“There should be justice and national reconciliation because we cannot progress when communities are in conflict. God bless Zimbabwe”