Mnangagwa Breaks News In Switzerland

By Farai D Hove| President Emmerson Mnangagwa today broke new ground as he entered Switzerland.

Mnangagwa announced himself as Zimbabwe first ever President to attend the World Economic Forum. He wrote, “landed in #Davos for the @wef. This is the first time in history a Zimbabwean president has attended. My message is simple – the new #Zimbabwe is open for business, looking to the future, and ready to retake its place in the family of nations.”

His predecessor Robert Mugabe has in fact attended the World Economic Forum before although that was not in Davos.

  • wilbert

    “My message is simple – the new #Zimbabwe is open for business, looking to the future, and ready to retake its place in the family of nations,” says President Mnangagwa from Davos!

    This is very simplistic and therefore nonsensical!

    By saying Zimbabwe is open for business you are acknowledging, or be it tacitly, that it has been closed for business for decades and out in the cold as a pariah state. The important question then is; has Zimbabwe addressed those issued that had earned it the pariah status and forced business people to shy away? The simple and honest answer to this must be a NO!

    Zimbabwe is still a lawless nation ruled by Mafia type thugs. It is a joke that President Mnangagwa and his coup cabinet should claim they restored the rule of law when they did so by staging a military coup – cannot think of a more inauspicious starting point. The regime has been publicly promising free, fair and credible elections and yet President Mnangagwa is spending huge fortunes bribing the Chiefs and now Morgan Tsvangirai – proof the vote rigging juggernaut is full steam ahead.

    Mr President Foreign Direct Investors who you are in Davos to woo are hard-nose and shrewd people who will not be easily bowled over by your claim that Zimbabwe is ready to do business; they want to see concrete evidence that the country has indeed returned to rule of law. The evidence on the ground shows your promise of free, fair and credible elections is all hot air. Investors do not want to do business in a country in which the next regime change could well be decades away and will too have to be at gun point.

    You can say what you want, President Mnangagwa, the truth is the 15 th November 2017 coup was an act of high treason and all it accomplished was remove one ruthless dictator with another, you. The same thugs who have kept Mugabe in power by rigging elections, using wanton violence and even staging military coup in 2008 are the same thugs in power today; Zimbabwe is still a lawlessness nation!

  • Doctor Future

    Wilbert we have heard what you think of the President and the people in power. If you are given the responsibility to correct the “current wrong” what would you do?

    I have asked the question above for four reasons :-
    1. The coup you allege to have taken place is non reversible since cde ED Mnangagwa is at Davos and has been invited as a President of Zimbabwe.
    2. Majority of Zimbabweans seem to endorse cde Mnangagwa as a legit President of the country.
    3. The opposition parties are not fighting the question of Presidential legitimacy in Parliament or any platform.
    4. The lawless you so much talk about is a debatable state of the nation.