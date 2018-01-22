Mnangagwa Breaks News In Switzerland

By Farai D Hove| President Emmerson Mnangagwa today broke new ground as he entered Switzerland.

Mnangagwa announced himself as Zimbabwe first ever President to attend the World Economic Forum. He wrote, “landed in #Davos for the @wef. This is the first time in history a Zimbabwean president has attended. My message is simple – the new #Zimbabwe is open for business, looking to the future, and ready to retake its place in the family of nations.”

His predecessor Robert Mugabe has in fact attended the World Economic Forum before although that was not in Davos.