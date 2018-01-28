MNANGAGWA BREAKTHROUGH: Airport Departure Fees Scrapped

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has scored a major hit for tens of thousands of travellers – airport departure fees have been scrapped from 1st February. Below is the announcement by the Civil Aviation Authority Of Zimbabwe:

CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY OF ZIMBABWE

NOTICE

REINSTATEMENT OF PASSENGER SERVICE CHARGE (PSC) AND AVIATION INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FUND (AIDEF) ON AIR ZIMBABWE ISSUED TICKETS

On the 1st of November 2014 it became necessary for the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) to institute the direct collection of the Passenger Service Charge (PSC) and the Aviation Infrastructure Development Fund (AIDEF) from all passengers departing on Air Zimbabwe flights.

However, following wide consultations and in the spirit of “Ease of Doing Business”, the CAAZ is pleased to inform the travelling public that with effect from 1 February 2018, all Air Zimbabwe issued tickets will include the PSC and AIDEF and the codes CB and XI will appear on the ticket. All Air Zimbabwe passengers who would have bought air tickets on and after 1 February 2018 will not be required to buy departure coupons from CAAZ. However, passengers who would have bought air tickets before 1 February 2018 will be required to buy departure coupons from CAAZ. We wish to express our sincere gratitude to all members of the travelling public who have been patient and understanding over the past three years.

Another interesting development is that the CAAZ has embarked on a global drive to lure back airlines to Zimbabwe and is developing and refurbishing airports infrastructure to meet current demands and standards.

