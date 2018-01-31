MNANGAGWA BREAKTHROUGH: All White Farmers Given Full 99 Year Leases

4

By Farai D Hove| President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s cabinet has made history by dishing out 99 year leases to all white farmers.

The government has announced the issuing of 99-year leases to white farmers. This is a full blanket instruction to all government district officers that they must with immediate effect ensure that every white farmer obtains the lease.

The farmers had been previously discriminated against by former President Robert Mugabe, and in recent months government was giving them 5-year leases while their black counterparts were getting 99-year leases.

Two weeks ago, ZimEye.com revealed how the Agriculture Minister Perrance Shiri has implemented a breakthrough farming method pioneered by a white farming expert, Brian Oldrieve.

A letter from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture and Resettlement which ZimEye.com reveals dated the 19th of January 2018 and addressed to acting provincial resettlement officers is below:

“RE: 99 YEAR LEASES FOR REMAINING WHITE FARMERS

Please be informed that the Minister of Lands. Agriculture and Rural Resettlement has directed that all remaining white farmers be issued 99-year leases instead of the 5-year leases as per the previous arrangement…”

  • fidza

    think its a good idea, as long as the state owns the land and leases it out teneg tiri bho, hakuna murunga anozoti land ndeyangu, anenge ari roja kkk

  • caleb2011

    ED is really clueless about leadership. Did members of Parliament given an opportunity to debate about the land issue? A 99 year lease is a bit too much just because someone want to make whites happy. What about us black farmers? ED is a sellout no difference from Abel Muzorewa.

  • hanyanani

    did u read this part “The farmers had been previously discriminated against by former
    President Robert Mugabe, and in recent months government was giving them
    5-year leases while their black counterparts were getting 99-year
    leases.” Blacks were already covered

  • caleb2011

    First of all, is it not white farmers who owned thousands of arable land yet black farmers had no ‘decent’ land? I salute the former president Mugabe because he managed to distribute arable land to black farmers. White farmers were not discriminated but they were refusing a fair distribution of land. Why????