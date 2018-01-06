MNANGAGWA BREAKTHROUGH: ED Implements Powerful Farming Technology That Generates Billions Of Dollars Using No Fertilizer, And No Tilling

6

THE BUSINESS SIDE OF EMMERSON MNANGAGWA – PART 1

Gen Shiri with President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the appointment ceremony last month

By Simba Chikanza| President Emmerson Mnangagwa has scored a major technological hit by implementing Brian Oldrieve’s farming method that generates billions of dollars while using no fertilizer and does not at all involve tilling.

Robert Mugabe’s administration which wasted millions of dollars buying fertilizer, ignored Zimbabwean farmer Brian Oldrieve and unbeknown to many Zimbabweans, during that time, the new Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Retired Air Chief Perrance Shiri was not at all idle; he was for years busy studying and visiting Oldrieve while testing his method on the field.

When Oldrieve, who lost his own farm during the land reform program, briefly visited the United Kingdom in 2010, his method had already been implemented in over 29 countries of the world, at a time when former Agriculture Minister Joseph Made paid little attention to it.

Now in a new government, Gen. Perrance Shiri after years of continuous and vigorous tests, has found that the method is indeed immutable and it works after implementing the Zero Tillage through the government’s ARDA in partnership with Agro Alliance.

The method cuts the cost of tillage, protects the ecosystem and boosts maize production. In previous studies covered by ZimEye.com it was found that with little sweat, production is boosted 400% more than what the average commercial farmer produces per hectare of maize yields. In LIVE case studies previously published by ZimEye, the poorest farmer using the Zero Tillage method was an O’Level student on a small plot who was able to generate $13,000 per year.

Yesterday the government announced that the partnership has proved to be a success as evidenced by the good maize germination at ARDA Nijo farm on the outskirts of Harare where the new zero tillage technology was eventually applied on a larger scale.

The new method a few years ago, caught the attention of Gen Perrance Shiri who yesterday visited the farm to assess how best government can adopt and promote this cheaper and environmentally friendly farming method.

ZimEye today streams an exclusive interview of Brian Oldrieve as he explains his journey and what his vision for the new Zimbabwe is.  He tells ZimEye people should see the opportunities that the new government is bringing. Oldrieve is also a critic of the manipulative Prosperity Gospel preached by white suit necromancers and he says Africans are already blessed by God Almighty, they do not have to give money to be blessed.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • eish

    what about no rains

  • Godfrey

    Mupei pitas Oldrieve iyeye aite what he knows best.

  • hornblower

    This has been done here for years, nothing to do with the New administration.. the only reason for adopting it is there is no money no fertilizer etc
    Stop bootlicking

  • Kubs

    Fake news bloody idiots.. the concept of zero tillage and indeed conservation tillage uu has been practiced in this country for a long time …i first read about it and saw it practiced in the mid “80s and how could that Gukurahundist hear about it when he was busy butchering people in Mat and Mids provinces at exactly that point in time…now the stupid idiot has suddenly been aroused from his slumber alleging he and his bumchum invented something new look for farmers handbooks from this period and see how well documented the practice was then put that murdering plagiarist to shame

  • Kubs

    I’M sorry the twat lost his farm but it is no excuse for plagiarism..i say give him back his farm but make him retract and make a public apology for his plagiarism ……he’s probably even bullshitting about losing his farm too maybe it’s being held by his chum as a proxy

  • Zim zim

    This concept has been around for a long-time since the mid 80’s. It was practised in some parts of Midlands. I am not sure if the new President new about this, it was being practiced by a lot of farmers in his home town of Zvishavane , areas around Mapanzure, Kaluweni and Dosert. Though it was done on a small scale it was really noticeable. A farmer called Mapanda used to make hundreds of dollars from this. He was probably the most effective and efficient black famer around these places.