MNANGAGWA BREAKTHROUGH: ED Implements Powerful Farming Technology That Generates Billions Of Dollars Using No Fertilizer, And No Tilling

THE BUSINESS SIDE OF EMMERSON MNANGAGWA – PART 1

By Simba Chikanza| President Emmerson Mnangagwa has scored a major technological hit by implementing Brian Oldrieve’s farming method that generates billions of dollars while using no fertilizer and does not at all involve tilling.

Robert Mugabe’s administration which wasted millions of dollars buying fertilizer, ignored Zimbabwean farmer Brian Oldrieve and unbeknown to many Zimbabweans, during that time, the new Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Retired Air Chief Perrance Shiri was not at all idle; he was for years busy studying and visiting Oldrieve while testing his method on the field.

When Oldrieve, who lost his own farm during the land reform program, briefly visited the United Kingdom in 2010, his method had already been implemented in over 29 countries of the world, at a time when former Agriculture Minister Joseph Made paid little attention to it.

Now in a new government, Gen. Perrance Shiri after years of continuous and vigorous tests, has found that the method is indeed immutable and it works after implementing the Zero Tillage through the government’s ARDA in partnership with Agro Alliance.

The method cuts the cost of tillage, protects the ecosystem and boosts maize production. In previous studies covered by ZimEye.com it was found that with little sweat, production is boosted 400% more than what the average commercial farmer produces per hectare of maize yields. In LIVE case studies previously published by ZimEye, the poorest farmer using the Zero Tillage method was an O’Level student on a small plot who was able to generate $13,000 per year.

Yesterday the government announced that the partnership has proved to be a success as evidenced by the good maize germination at ARDA Nijo farm on the outskirts of Harare where the new zero tillage technology was eventually applied on a larger scale.

The new method a few years ago, caught the attention of Gen Perrance Shiri who yesterday visited the farm to assess how best government can adopt and promote this cheaper and environmentally friendly farming method.

ZimEye today streams an exclusive interview of Brian Oldrieve as he explains his journey and what his vision for the new Zimbabwe is. He tells ZimEye people should see the opportunities that the new government is bringing. Oldrieve is also a critic of the manipulative Prosperity Gospel preached by white suit necromancers and he says Africans are already blessed by God Almighty, they do not have to give money to be blessed.