MNANGAGWA WILL NOT SURVIVE OUTSIDE HERE- DONGO MNANGAGWA WILL NOT SURVIVE OUTSIDE HERE- DONGO Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, November 9, 2017

Staff Reporter | Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa unleashed his “lover” Vivian Mwashita to fight Margaret Dongo in Harare South back then. Dongo Says Mnangagwa persecuted her to no end, with her house being petrol bombed, saying further that the former VP has no future in opposition politics.