Mnangagwa Can’t Defeat Grace As “Unsavoury/Stupid” As She May Seem | ANALYSIS



Discussions which began late Saturday have led to conclusions suggesting that Vice-President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has no chance against First Lady Grace Mugabe, despite her loss of public credits. Politics and Law expert Dr. Nkululeko Sibanda spoke on the ZimEye LIVEBLAST program together with analyst Wilbert Mukori. ( continue reading).

All this is because “Zimbabwe is not a democracy”; it is run along strict dictatorship lines, so one’s credibility does not count much; what matters is that individual’s placing, said Dr Sibanda. (WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION BELOW)

Another analyst, Black Technocrat writing on his personal portal said, “after the public humiliation in Bulawayo, Team Lacoste is now trying to convince us that ZANU(PF) cannot survive without their gang leader. This joke is enough to make a hiding thief laugh. Mnangagwa is not more significant to ZANU(PF) than Sithole, Chitepo, Tongogara, Zvobgo, Nyagumbo, Rex Nhongo and Joice Mujuru were. One way or the other, they left the party without leaving it crumbling in the wake of their departures.” – Bvumavaranda Black Technocrat.

The Canada based Jones Musara however responded to Black Technocrat charging, “being daft you don’t realize that none of those cadres had deep roots in the party like Ngwena such that his removal wld be suicidal.”

But analyst Allan Wenyika said, “I will season my celebration of Mnangagwa’s fall with an awareness that Mugabe is still cornered by more enemies than Ngwena alone.

“The majority of Zimbabweans still want Mugabe’s head on a silver platter. My platter won’t be enough without crocodile meat on it, and Mugabe is about to kill one big one for dinner.”