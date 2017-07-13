Mnangagwa Caught in An Embarassing Public Scandal in Zvishavane

Terrence Mawawa, Zvishavane | VP Emmerson Mnangagwa has been dragged into a land dispute between the council and local residents.

Zvishavane Residents and Ratepayers Association(ZRRA) has written a petition to VP Mnangagwa over his alleged influence in the distribution of stands in the mining town.

The Midlands godfather ordered council officials to parcel out residential stands to Zanu PF supporters only. Sources at Zvishavane Town Council told ZimEye. com last week.

The council has also pegged a prohibitive survey fee of $ 200 per residential stand, a move that has all but dashed the residents’ hopes of purchasing the stands.

ZRRA sources told ZimEye.com Mnangagwa should solve the mess he created at Zvishavane Town Council.

“Mnangagwa ordered council officials to allocate residential stands to Zanu PF supporters while ordinary residents are being ordered to pay hefty sums of money.Therefore we want Mnangagwa to act on the matter,” said a ZRRA official.

ZRRA chairperson, Tonderai Zhou lambasted the council for what he described as daylight robbery.

Although Zhou did not mention Mnangagwa’ s role in the whole matter, he said the council was desperate to milk the struggling residents.

“The cash strapped council is desperate to find ways of milking the public. We are firmly against the council’ s plan to dupe innocent residents.As residents we cannot be made to suffer as a result of council’ s financial woes,” said Zhou.

Sources told ZimEye.com Mnangagwa also ordered the police to block a planned demonstration by local residents.

“Mnangagwa personally ordered the police to block a demonstration planned by local residents because he is directly involved in the whole scandal,” claimed local sources.