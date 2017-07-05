Mnangagwa Caught In Chirumanzu Chieftainship Wrangle

Terrence Mawawa, Mvuma | Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been dragged into the fierce Chirumanzu Chieftainship wrangle, it has emerged.

Families from Chirumanzu Clan, led by Headman Chaka, born Francis Takaendesa, wrote a petition to Mnangagwa, appealing to him to dismiss Gerald Mudzengi (current Chief Chirumanzu).The families claim Mudzengi is politically incorrect and that he is failing to execute his duties in a proper manner. The families have compiled a dossier with 11 points raised against Mudzengi.

They appealed to Mnangagwa and President Robert Mugabe to remove Mudzengi from the throne. “Mudzengi is an agent of imperialism and he is a criminal. He charges exorbitant costs at his traditional court. He does not respect members of the Chirumanzu Royal Family. In addition Mudzengi has no respect for Zanu PF and the President so he must be removed from the throne,” claimed the families. They added:”Mudzengi is abusing the police, war veterans and ordinary villagers.He is also exploiting poor widows.” Mudzengi was not immediately available for a comment on the matter.

Sources told ZimEye.com the Midlands godfather has promised to resolve the dispute. “We have since presented the matter to Vice President Mnangagwa and he has promised to look into it.We expect him to come to Chirumanzu very soon.

This matter has dragged on for too long.The man (Mudzengi) is now a liability to the entire community,” said a member of the Chirumanzu Clan.