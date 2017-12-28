Mnangagwa Cautions Chiwenga, Mohadi

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned his newly sworn in deputies, Retired General Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi to guard against complacency saying they should hit the ground running and deliver on the promises government committed to deliver to the country.

Briefing journalists at State House today (Thursday) during Chiwenga and Mohadi’s swearing in ceremony, Mnangagwa said their immediate task is to work with ministers to ensure development of the country.

“The new Vice Presidents are not only expected to perform, but to show results and that entails guarding against complacency. They have to drive the Ministers.

“The performance of the Ministers will be reflected by the supervision given by the two Vice Presidents so the assessment of the two will be based on what comes out of our ministries,” said Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa’s calls follows his stance since taking over from former President Robert Mugabe, to improve the work ethics, especially in the public service sector.

During his inauguration, Mnangagwa warned that days of complacency and absenteeism in the public service were long gone.- 263 chat