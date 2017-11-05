MNANGAGWA CHARGE SHEET: Jail Or New Opposition Leader?

7 Allegations That Grace Mugabe Made Against Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the Church Interface Rally. This charge sheet leaves Mnangagwa with two options jail or new opposition leader or both.

1. Mnangagwa has always been plotting against President Robert Mugabe and tried to engineer a coup against Mugabe in 1980. Mnangagwa allegedly lied to Mugabe that white people were trying to kill him in order to get Mugabe out of the country so that he could take power unencumbered.

2. Mnangagwa has been fighting against Grace Mugabe because he wants to safeguard his job. Grace claims that Mnangagwa was distressed that her call to have one of the country’s vice president post go to a woman would leave him jobless.

3. Mnangagwa was signalling to the crowd to start booing the first lady when she was speaking at the Youth Interface Rally in Bulawayo yesterday. President Robert Mugabe also accused the people who were booing his wife to have been hired to do so by alleged Mnangagwa supporters. 4. Mnangagwa was pointing to himself with his thumbs when he was dancing to Jah Prayzah’s hit song “Mudhara Achauya,” allegedly referring to himself as the long-awaited leader who was going to come and rescue Zimbabwe. Grace Mugabe went as far as demonstrating to the crowd how Mnangagwa was pointing to himself. 5. Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was against the promotion of his former ally Shuvai Mahofa to the position of Minister of State for Masvingo Province. Grace alleged that Mnangagwa had argued against Mahofa’s appointment saying that she could not walk. The first lady further alleged that she is the one who advocated for Mahofa’s appointment saying that she should not be discriminated against because she was “disabled.” 6. Mnangagwa has double standards as he accused Minister of Local Government Saviour Kasukuwere of using nepotism as his younger brother Tongai was also in the Zanu-PF Youth League. She went on to add that Mnangagwa had left his seat as MP for Chirumhanzu-Zibagwe constituency to his wife Auxillia yet he accused others of nepotism. 7. Mnangagwa claimed that he is the one who started the Command Agriculture programme yet it was Grace Mugabe’s idea. Grace claimed that she is the one who told the Politburo that Zimbabweans should not be beggars and that they should produce their own food only for Mnangagwa to claim credit.- Online