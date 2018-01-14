‘Mnangagwa’ Chiefs Guilty Of Supporting ZANU PF

By Dorrothy Moyo| Chiefs who yesterday grouped themselves to voice for support President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday are guilty of violating the constitution.

Legal experts yesterday cited several passages from the Constitution which bar chiefs from participating in party politics.

Chiefs Council president Chief Fortune Charumbira yesterday violated the Constitution of Zimbabwe by endorsing Mnangagwa.

Charumbira said “(Last Friday), we met as chiefs from all parts of the country and said we want to embrace your presidency and Vice-Presidents. We have accepted all the work you have done until your elevation. Please conduct your duties in peace and with the assurance that as chiefs and custodians of the land, we have unanimously embraced you and your team. You have our blessings and we are very confident that you will take this nation forward.”

Analyst David Ncube said Chapter 15 of the Constitution is very clear on prohibiting traditional leaders from interfering in political matters.

Section 281(2):

“2. Traditional leaders must not–

a. be members of any political party or in any way participate in partisan politics;

b. act in a partisan manner;

c. further the interests of any political party or cause; or

d. violate the fundamental rights and freedoms of any person”