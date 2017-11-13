Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Threats And The Opposition Celebrating Violence And Murder

LIVE ARMY THREAT: WHAT WILL MUGABE DO NOW? LIVE ARMY THREAT: WHAT WILL MUGABE DO NOW? Posted by ZimEye on Monday, November 13, 2017

Ndaba Nhuku | Mati kudini?

That Zimbabwe belongs to Mugabe and Zanu PF, and Zanu PF is Mugabe, and without Zanu PF there is no Zimbabwe?

The excitement of the most naive and stupid people l have ever seen on earth!!! How do you celebrate a dictatorship that wants to rule you forever? What your idiot Constantino Chiwenga is clearly saying is that Zanu PF will rule you forever. What he is saying is that ALL your opposition parties are useless and may as well disband because they will never rule Zimbabwe!! Something to stupidly celebrate?

You think Mugabe will lose sleep over Chiwenga statement? No! You think only liberation fools will rule Zimbabwe forever? No! Your celebration is as stammering and disjointed as that speech! Zimbabwe has been under socioe-conomic depression for too long and was Chiwenga not seeing that? He was! Were you all not seeing that and needed a man in uniform to tell you that? Now If Mnangagwa has to be be forcibly put in power by armed forces, is he then a leader?

Is he serving the nation or the army? What kind of a leader has to rely on other people to fight his battle? He couldn’t deal with Zanu PF dynamics and asked Prof Moyo to handle his Tsholotsho fiasco. He couldn’t fight Amai Mujuru and asked DR StopIt to deal with her.

He has failed to deal with Dr StopIt and now he asks the army to waffle on his behalf? And you celebrate that kind of a man as a leader? No. He is just a spineless fool who will serve whoever instead of him into power and his clansmen. Because many of you do not think beyond your nose, and only saw the military leaders speak and celebrated, you forget you have a future beyond your smile on your faces today. All those military leaders are mulitimillionaires, courtesy of ZANU PF.