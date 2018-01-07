Mnangagwa, Chiwenga, Tsvangirai Meeting More Details | OPINION

ED’S meeting with president Tsvangirai, facts from George Charamba.

◈ President Tsvangirai requested to meet President Mnangagwa. So it boggles the mind how VP Chamisa was involved in the whole saga when in actual fact he was unaware of the meeting only ED, Chiwenga and president Tsvangirai were aware of the meeting.

◈ Issues discussed

• The two discussed about the Highlands house and reports indicate that Mnangagwa told president Tsvangirai to make another offer to purchase the house on affordable terms. The government also promised to look into the issue.

• President Tsvangirai hasn’t yet been given his pension and the two leaders discussed about and ED promised to look into the matter bearing in mind the role that President Tsvangirai did during the inclusive government and his role as opposition leader.

• Issue his surrounding president Tsvangirai’s diplomatic passport, ED promised president Tsvangirai that he will get his diplomatic passport.

• The forth issue concerns medical bills and George Charamba gave a brief background. When president Tsvangirai was taken ill in 2016, a third party reached out to Mugabe via Chiwenga. Reports say the former president assigned chief secretary to the president and cabinet to foot president’s medical bills. The people who went to state house to collect the medical bills were Morgan Komichi and president Tsvangirai’s two daughters.

◈ So those busy denigrating vp Chamisa have been with an egg in the eye.

◈ Vp Chamisa in all the dealings his name is not even mentioned, it is only his enemies who want to nail him on issues he is not privy to.

◈ And after all there’s nothing wrong for the opposition leader to meet the country’s president

◈ No one was also exposed, it is public knowledge that president Tsvangirai is sick, so people want him to lie that he is fit. President Tsvangirai is an honest man he disclosed his health status last year so what’s amiss with his pictures circulating on both the print and online media.

◈ Is it vp Chamisa who announced on twitter ED’s impending visit or it was the president himself who announced showing that he is not worried with his pictures being circulated.

◈ No one should be allowed to make noise on behalf of the president and after all peddling lies denigrating vp Chamisa.

◈ Partying remarks, remain resolute and guide against mafikizolos bent on tarnishing old cadres.

Comrade in the struggle

