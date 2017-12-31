MNANGAGWA CHURCH DO: Police Arrest 10 Activists | BREAKING NEWS

By Staff Reporter| 10 MRP youths have been arrested at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) grounds where they had gone to demonstrate against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The activists were protesting over the Gukurahundi massacre of the 1980s – Thousands of Ndebele still do not have birth certificates due to the killings in which President Mnangagwa himself as head of the intelligence encouraged the brutal murders saying the people were cockroaches that need to be wiped out.

The activists were manhandled in public before being taken by law enforcement agents.

Their whereabouts were still unknown at the time of writing and ZimEye is on the ground researching on the matter.