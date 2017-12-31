MNANGAGWA CHURCH DO: Police Arrest 10 Activists | BREAKING NEWS

8

By Staff Reporter| 10 MRP youths have been arrested at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) grounds where they had gone to demonstrate against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The activists were protesting over the Gukurahundi massacre of the 1980s – Thousands of Ndebele still do not have birth certificates due to the killings in which President Mnangagwa himself as head of the intelligence encouraged the brutal murders saying the people were cockroaches that need to be wiped out.

The activists were manhandled in public before being taken by law enforcement agents.

Their whereabouts were still unknown at the time of writing and ZimEye is on the ground researching on the matter.

  • Zimborig

    These activists are becoming a nuisance. They should get involved in nation building and creating an economic legacy for themselves. Industries in Byo need to be resuscitated but these guys are wasting energy on useless fights they will never win. We, who lost relatives have accepted what happened and moved on. Donors should stop losing money to these Fraudsters.
    Birth certificate argument is a non starter for the open minded, the country has procedures for such cases. They should go to the Tsholotsho office for advise. Kasifuni bumbulu, we have suffered enough and we want, the real Ndebele people want to built our lives after Mugabe. Sitshiyenini sinjalo…don’t represent us in your nonsense to seek relevance. We want peace, tell Dabengwa as well that the people of Matebeleland want peace and not this nonsense.

  • Doc

    May these MRP activists never be seen again…torture can be allowed in certain cases,this being one of them.

    If they want a separate country …let them try the moon.

  • Vangodza

    I challenged them to cross to Kwazulu Natal. Well said doc

  • Ras

    Uri mhatar, boss

  • Ras

    These murders cannot be swept under the carpet

  • eish

    There are stupid politicians behind this move and these activists must be tortured to the bone and the remains thrown into pits filled with acid so that every inch of trace of them disappear from this
    earth.
    Using identity documents as one of the arguments is equally notorious and stupid.

  • Observer

    It is incidents like these that force the security forces to react and the cycle starts again. We can easily slide into another string of rebellion which will be met by fresh killings again. Why would someone not forgive? We can easily subject ourselves to God’s curse by not forgiving. How will our country be healed when people can not forgive each other. If we ever want to see our country prosper, we should stop this unforgiving attitude, especially the media which seems to fan the whole situation. I can promise you we can easily slide back to those dark days of the Gayigusus and Gweselas if there is no forgiveness.

  • Nyaningwe nhema

    I agree with pre-colonial Zimbabwe was peaceful until 1837 when Mzilikazi and his band of savages came into this country and brutalised all the inhabitants of this country. What right do they have to demarcate this country. Mtwakazi what? That’s utter rubish. Zimbabwean politics has all along been decided without the Matebeland north vote. ..leave them out