MNANGAGWA CHURCH SHOCKER: They Blasted The Same Song Used To Expel Disgraced Bishop Kunonga?

Staff Reporter| When president Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived at the Methodist church in Mabelreign yesterday morning, he was somewhat greeted by the same song which was used when the disgraced Bishop Nolbert Kunonga was kicked out of the Anglican church 4 years ago. Now, this could have been mere coincidence, no insult at all intended, but MDC Alliance leader, Jacob Ngarivhume notes stating that this was the case yesterday. “This is the song Anglicans sang when they defeated Kunonga?” he asks.

The lyrics of the song are as follows:

“Tinokudza Zita rako, Baba vanodiwa, neusiku hwakanaka.

Nerugaro rwangu.

Saka ndati ndinozvipa kunewezve, mangwanani ano”