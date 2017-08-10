Mnangagwa, CIO Clash Over Cotton Sales

Terrence Mawawa, Chiredzi| Feared Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has ordered CIO Operatives and the police to stop intimidating local farmers over the selling of cotton.

CIO Operatives and the police are forcing farmers to sell cotton to COTTCO, a government controlled company.

Senior cops and intelligence personnel are forcing farmers to deliver cotton to the troubled state controlled company, claiming they are taking instructions from President Robert Mugabe.

The CIO Operatives and the police are also blocking local farmers from selling cotton to ETG Parrogate, a private company.

Government sources said state security agents and police details were forcing farmers to sell cotton to COTTCO to enable the broke government to raise funds.

However Mnangagwa attacked the overzealous police and CIO officers for acting on their own accord without taking orders from the Presidium.

Speaking at a Constitutional Advocacy Meeting in Chiredzi recently, Mnangagwa said farmers received inputs for free under the Presidential Input Scheme such that they were free to sell cotton without restrictions.

” Under the Presidential Input Scheme farmers were given inputs for free.Do not be intimidated by those who say you must deliver cotton to COTTCO. I know there are concerns in that regard but as government we are looking into the matter,” said Mnangagwa.

CIO and police officers on the ground have indicated they will not stop their operations.

“We are acting on instructions from the President so we will not stop our operations,” said a Chiredzi based cop.