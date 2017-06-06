Mnangagwa Commemorates Killed Mine Workers

Staff Reporter | Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa was the guest of honour at the 45th annual commemoration of the Wankie Mine Disaster which happened on the 6th of June 1972.

The disaster which happened at the Kamandama Mine Shaft killed more than 427 miners after an explosion at Number Two Hwange Colliery in 1972.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the two day event, which started off with a fundraising golf tournament on Monday at the Hwange golf club.

The explosion, which claimed 472 miners on June 6, 1972, was caused by a methane gas explosion which was followed by a cold dust explosion.

The miners died after the methane gas explosion ripped through the shaft, trapping them inside.

The explosion remains the country’s worst mine disaster and over a third of those who perished were citizens of Zimbabwe’s neighbouring countries of Malawi, Namibia, Mozambique and Botswana.

Hwange Colliery corporate affairs manager Mrs Rugare Dhobhie said a high powered Government delegation is expected at the commemorations.

“This year will be the 45th anniversary of the disaster and as is the norm, the event will be graced by chiefs, widows, customers and suppliers,” she said.

“The commemorations are an annual event held at the site of the blast, which was turned into a monument in remembrance of those who lost their lives.

“The commemoration event will be preceded by a fund raising golf tournament where more than 120 golfers are expected to participate on Monday. The proceeds of the tournament will go towards the welfare of the surviving widows and their families.”

Expectant Hwange residents who have been calling on government to declare the day a National Holiday told ZimEye.com that they expect that the coming of Mnangagwa will finally see their dream realised and the Acting President declares the National Holiday status for the day.