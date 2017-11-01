Mnangagwa Considers Succession As Second Option

By Israel Dube-“Masvingo should not be intimidated or made inferior. Let’s do our things in unity because there is nothing wrong with standing by the people from one’s home province, so that in the end you are found alongside your relatives. We are a sovereign province we deserve respect.”

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was quoted as saying in Masvingo a few months back.

In 2015 he was quoted while addressing the crowd in the same province.

“Let us enjoy and cherish our heritage as Zimbabweans because we got this country from God without even asking for it. We are one unitary country from Zambezi to Limpopo and Chipinge to Plumtree although we have more tribes and up to 16 official languages,’’ he said while attacking the M.L.O.leader cde Paul Siwela “Anyone who dreams of partitioning this country along tribal lines or whatever means is possessed by Legion (biblical man possessed by many spirits). Zimbabwe is one country,’’ he added.

Here are two contradicting statements by one biased Shona supremacist and gukurahundist. Here is public exhibition of intellectual poverty, double standards, tribalism and Shona superiority complex.

For Matebeles who are demanding the restoration of their state, “they are demon possessed tribalists and divisionists. But for his supporters from Masvingo, Mashonaland, their province is sovereign,

“There is nothing wrong with standing by the people from one’s province”. “Masvingo must not be intimidated, we deserve respect”.

Can you believe it?

Look how he unashamedly imposes centralisation of power on us! It may be hidden behind the mask of unitary state but people of Matabeleland have seen it.

Why are Shona supremacists so eager to prescribe and impose their policies and ideologies on us?

We are not interested in your unitary state. If you find it OK keep it to yourself. To hell with undefined devolution of power which is meaningless to us if you like it, implement it in your country Zimbabwe.

You pretend as if you know our history better than us, defining and redefining us. Here is public exhibition of intellectual poverty, double standards, tribalism and Shona superiority complex.

The Shona supremacist tells us that Shona people are the indigenous people of Zimbabwe. What Hogwash! The Shona people came from the Great Lakes. Their ancestors were chased away from countries now known as Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo DRC the reason being witchcraft and theft. Yes you heard me well. WITCHCRAFT! and THEFT !

It is a humiliating piece of history that is why you will never find it in the books of history in Zimbabwe.

Another repeated lie is the Mbuya Nehanda- Sekuru Kaguvi myth. We are told that Mbuya Nehanda fought colonialism during her life time and even from the grave, her spirit led ZANLA forces to bring about Zimbabwe independence. The tree from which she was hanged is buried at the heroes acre.

But the question is, if she fought colonialism, which organization did she belong to or lead? Which army, warriors and kind of weapons did she use? Where were the Shona men when the struggle was led by a woman? Which recorded battles did she fight in? eg in Matabeleland we have First Matebele war of 1893 and Second Matabele war of 1896 etc.Thee is no historical record of a war fought led by a shona woman.

Some of us who know the truth cannot be deceived , we cannot fall for Shona supremacist lies. Mbuya Nehanda was hanged for infecting BSA Co soldiers with a sexually transmitted disease (STD). Unfortunately because there was no penicillin in time some of the white soldiers died and thus she deserved to die as well and thus was hanged.

Sekuru Kaguvi is revered as the second Shona hero, second only to Mbuya Nehanda. God help us! Save us from Shona supremacist lies. In his life time the man never knew how the battle field looked like.

Unless if someone believes that witch craft, which he was apparently hanged for, is an act of heroism. The man was hanged for theft and witch craft under the Suppression of Witch Craft Act.

Surprise, surprise! There is only one good thing about Shona supremacists. They can create a falsehood now and spread it as if it were gospel truth only to correct it later. It does not matter how long it takes.

One manufactured lie was Joice Mujuru’s liberation war history. It is the shona supremacists who told us in the 1980s that Joice Mujuru downed a helicopter during Zimbabwe war of liberation. It is them again who came back after more than 35 years to correct the lie. This time we were told that Joice Mujuru never shot any helicopter or anything. She was reputed for sleeping around with ZANLA commanders, a statement she never disputed.

Do you think we are lying? Please read the following: “this nonsense that (Dr Mujuru) brought down a helicopter, I don’t know where people got that from. It was Chipembere who did that, and unfortunately he was a casualty of that battle,” claimed Rutanhire. He added: “This woman (Mujuru), contributed to the deaths of many people because she loved men too much.”

He said, after the battle, it was decided that Mujuru must join the war and was carried to Zambia “on a stretcher..; because apart from being lazy, some comrades felt she was a commander’s lover and was supposed to be taken care of”. That was Rutanhire, Joice Mujuru’s war time commander dismissing with contempt it deserves, the invented Mujuru war time history just as we also dismiss with contempt the heroes status given to Nehanda who was hanged for infecting white pioneer soldiers with STI causing death of some white soldiers then.

Do not be surprised to see Shona supremacist coming back again to correct the Mbuya Nehanda- Sekuru Kaguvi falsehood soon or later in future. They have told all who care to know that Robert Mugabe is not

a war time hero as he spent his time in Mozambique having sex with numerous women.Even after taking power as Prime Minister, he had a long list of women, including married women that he was sleeping with. At time they claimed that he was castrated by the white Rhodesian prison guards yet it is known that he suffered many numerous sexually transmitted infections that eventually affected his reproductive system.

The 21s century, which is the information generation, has proved to be hell on earth for Matabeleland oppressors. Their lies have come down crumbling. The false state called Zimbabwe which is founded on lies, tribalism and Shona supremacism is falling apart to give birth to The Republic of Matabeleland.

The end of an ox is beef, and the end of a lie is grief, goes the African proverb. Shona supremacist lies end here. The falsehood called Zimbabwe ends here.

Matabeleland hoyee!

Izenzo kungemazwi!

Siyaphambili

Israel Dube

MLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs.