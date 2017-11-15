MNANGAGWA COUP: Mphoko Missing, Chipanga Now In Custody, Warrant Of Arrest For Mzembi

3

BREAKING NEWS – ARMY TAKES OVER BROADCASTING

Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Staff Reporter | Military sources have told ZimEye that Zanu PF youth leader Kudzai Chipanga is now in military custody and they have been making him read his speech over and over for the last 10 hours.

Every time he finishes it they applaud him. Chipanga yesterday said he was ready to die for President Robert Mugabe. Meanwhile warrent of arrests have been issued for Walter Mzembi, Daniel Shumba and Jeppy Jaboon. VP Mphoko is still missing.

 

  • ROYAL MTHWAKAZI

    Confused Gukurahundi army. I dont think they even know or see their way forward?

  • Cde Chaurura

    Kkkkkkkkkk Hillarious!

  • Cde Chaurura

    The first three words of your second sentence are 100% true.

    That said, it shouldn’t be your problem, Your Royal Foolishness.