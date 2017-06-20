Mnangagwa Crushes Out In Parliament | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter| Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa saw red fire this evening when opposition MPs previously held as less in number suddenly punched him in the face blocking him from his attempts to amend the constitution.

It was no holds barred as MDC MPs fought tooth and nail. Norton MP, Temba Mliswa was one of the few independent MPs to vote for his uncle, Mnangagwa’s amendment.

Many thought because their numbers are smaller than ZANU PF they would lose with Harare Mayor, Ben Manyenyeni also assuming so. “…The numbers will always work against the wishes of the people,” he said.

Hon Mliswa says members of the MDC-T can just keep quiet and allow the will of the people to prevail #OpenParlyZW @KalabashMedia @kubatana

— Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) June 20, 2017

Harare West MP Jessie Majome described it as, “a grueling Committee Stage last ditch attempt to block Const Amendment #1.”

But the MDC MPs soon found backers who are from within ZANU PF and by 7pm, Mnangagwa was licking his wounds.

“ZANU PF underestimated us,” said Majome has she celebrated the victory.

There’s noise in the house as Hon Gonese rose on a point of Order while VP Mnangagwa was speaking #OpenParlyZW @povozim @KalabashMedia pic.twitter.com/dtyIWnoDoo — Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) June 20, 2017

Majome however explained the victory saying, “For now we thwarted it. The chair for the committee stage Hon Gibson Marumahoko actually said at the beginning that ‘We have to pass it today’! As if we want to pass it at all AND today! The opposition wants neither. So we won the 1st stage – to prevent it passing today. Now for the 2nd stage- to prevent it passing at all but so we’ll hold out until their numbers squash us. ZANU PF actually thought they would saunter in, quickly slide down our collective foreheads and saunter out but we stretched them out and debated clause by clause. They walked out weary and humbled somewhat.”